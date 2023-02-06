Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
[[Daniel Garwe]] was appointed Minister of '''National Housing and Social Amenities''' in '''2019'''.
[[Daniel Garwe]] was appointed Minister of '''National Housing and Social Amenities''' in '''2019'''.
|+
|+
==Since 2018==
==Since 2018==
Latest revision as of 12:46, 6 February 2023
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.
History
In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]
In 2007, the Minister of Rural Housing and Amenities was Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Daniel Garwe was appointed Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities in 2019.
Jennifer Mhlanga is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.
Since 2018
Departments Functions
Local Government
- Urban Local Authority services
- Rural Local Authority services
- Traditional Leadership Support Services
- Physical Planning services
- Civil Protection services
Public Works
- Architectural Services
- Engineering Services
- Quantity Surveying
- Construction and Maintenance
- Valuation and Estates Management Services
- National Housing and Social Amenities
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022