* Valuation and Estates Management Services
* National Housing and Social Amenities
==References==
Latest revision as of 12:39, 6 March 2023
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.
History
In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]
In 2007, the Minister of Rural Housing and Amenities was Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Daniel Garwe was appointed Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities in 2019.
Jennifer Mhlanga is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.
Since 2018
Departments Functions
Local Government
- Urban Local Authority services
- Rural Local Authority services
- Traditional Leadership Support Services
- Physical Planning services
- Civil Protection services
Public Works
- Architectural Services
- Engineering Services
- Quantity Surveying
- Construction and Maintenance
- Valuation and Estates Management Services
- National Housing and Social Amenities
Kombi
In March 2023, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced that passengers who are picked up or dropped off at undesignated stations in and around central business districts of towns and cities, will now be liable to US$30 fines. According to Statutory Instrument 41 of 2016 of the Road Traffic (Traffic Signs and Signals) Regulations, local authorities should ensure that signs are erected to prohibit pedestrians from being picked up and dropped off at undesignated points. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesman Paul Nyathi, said the standard scale of fines gazetted will be enforced on hitchhikers. The fines in the schedule are expressed in United States dollars but payable in the equivalent Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate. [2]
Then in Harare, March 2023, the City of Harare put out the following:
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
- ↑ Passengers Picked Or Dropped At Undesignated Stations To Pay US$30, Pindula, Published: 5 March 2023, Retrieved: 6 March 2023