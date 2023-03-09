The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr [[Tendai Biti]], a member of [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="Victory for residents on devolution"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/victory-for-residents-on-devolution/ Victory for residents on devolution], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>

The '''Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development''' was the first respondent with the [[Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs|Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs]] being the second respondent the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Minister of Finance and Economic Development]] was the third respondent.

<blockquote> Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by '''31 March 2021''' submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. </blockquote>

On devolution, '''Combined Harare Residents Association''' (CHRA), [[Community Water Alliance]] (CWA) and Member of Parliament [[Allan Markham|Rusty Markham]] went to court in '''2023''', and in '''October''', the High Court ordered that:

Then in [[Harare]], '''March 2023''', the [[Harare City Council|City of Harare]] put out the following:

[[Jennifer Mhlanga]] is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of '''Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing'''.

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.



In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]

In 2007, the Minister of Rural Housing and Amenities was Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Daniel Garwe was appointed Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities in 2019.

Jennifer Mhlanga is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.





Since 2018

Departments Functions

Local Government

Urban Local Authority services

Rural Local Authority services

Traditional Leadership Support Services

Physical Planning services

Civil Protection services

Public Works

Architectural Services

Engineering Services

Quantity Surveying

Construction and Maintenance

Valuation and Estates Management Services

National Housing and Social Amenities

In March 2023, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced that passengers who are picked up or dropped off at undesignated stations in and around central business districts of towns and cities, will now be liable to US$30 fines. According to Statutory Instrument 41 of 2016 of the Road Traffic (Traffic Signs and Signals) Regulations, local authorities should ensure that signs are erected to prohibit pedestrians from being picked up and dropped off at undesignated points. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesman Paul Nyathi, said the standard scale of fines gazetted will be enforced on hitchhikers. The fines in the schedule are expressed in United States dollars but payable in the equivalent Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate. [2]

KombiRequirements

Devolution

