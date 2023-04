The report showed that the [[City of Harare]] was not allowed full involvement in the deal which was imposed on Harare by the '''Local Government ministry'''. The contract was evaluated by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) unit in the [[Finance]] ministry. And due diligence was not followed in awarding Geogenix BV, formerly Integrated Energy BV, the contract to operate the Pomona dumpsite. The PPP unit was established in the Ministry of [[Finance and Economic Development]] by section 34 of the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency Act [Chapter 14:37]. <ref name="Pomona deal to cost Harare staggering US$1b"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/news/article/200010268/pomona-deal-to-cost-harare-staggering-us1b#:~:text=The%20Pomona%20deal%20is%20set,from%20the%2030%2Dyear%20deal. Pomona deal to cost Harare staggering US$1b], The Independent, Published: 16 April 2023, Retrieved: 16 April 2023''</ref>

A [[City of Harare|CoH]] Councillors investigation into the [[Pomona Dump deal ]], has revealed that it would cost the [[City of Harare]] over US$1 billion while the city would derive revenue of US$60.39 million from the sale of electricity. The total cost of the project to City of Harare over the period of 30 years period will be US$1,002,202,001.65.

As of '''March 2023''', none of the respondents had complied with the court order, meaning all the government ministers were in contempt of court.

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is a Ministry of the Zimbabwean government.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Local Government and Housing was Eddison Zvobgo. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.

Godfrey Chidyausiku was Deputy Minister.

In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Construction and National Housing, under Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. It was responsible for housing policy and the construction and supervision of public and State buildings. [1]

In 2007, the Minister of Rural Housing and Amenities was Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Daniel Garwe was appointed Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities in 2019.

Jennifer Mhlanga is the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.

Since 2018

Departments Functions

Local Government

Urban Local Authority services

Rural Local Authority services

Traditional Leadership Support Services

Physical Planning services

Civil Protection services

Public Works

Architectural Services

Engineering Services

Quantity Surveying

Construction and Maintenance

Valuation and Estates Management Services

National Housing and Social Amenities

In March 2023, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced that passengers who are picked up or dropped off at undesignated stations in and around central business districts of towns and cities, will now be liable to US$30 fines. According to Statutory Instrument 41 of 2016 of the Road Traffic (Traffic Signs and Signals) Regulations, local authorities should ensure that signs are erected to prohibit pedestrians from being picked up and dropped off at undesignated points. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesman Paul Nyathi, said the standard scale of fines gazetted will be enforced on hitchhikers. The fines in the schedule are expressed in United States dollars but payable in the equivalent Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate. [2]

Then in Harare, March 2023, the City of Harare put out the following:

KombiRequirements

Devolution

On devolution, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Community Water Alliance (CWA) and Member of Parliament Rusty Markham went to court in 2023, and in October, the High Court ordered that:

Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by 31 March 2021 submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development was the first respondent with the Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs being the second respondent the Minister of Finance and Economic Development was the third respondent. The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr Tendai Biti, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. [3]

