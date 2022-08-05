Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Mines and Mining Development"

Since 2018, the Ministry of ''' Mines and Mining Development ''' was responsible for the administration of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) of Zimbabwe. They formulate, monitor and evaluate implementation of mining development policies which are geared to effectively account for the country's mineral resources for the benefit of every Zimbabwean.<ref name="mines"> [http://www.mines.gov.zw/], ''Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Accessed: 16 September, 2020''</ref>

In '''1987''', [[Richard Hove]] was the minister of '''Mines'''. It co-ordinated mining activities, especially mineral development and exploration export, marketing, mining engineering, geology and metallurgy. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is a Ministry in the Government of Zimbabwe responsible for the administration of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible for the portfolio was Winston Chitando after 2018.

'''Ministry of Mines and Mining Development''' is a Ministry in the [[Government of Zimbabwe]] responsible for the administration of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) of Zimbabwe. The minister responsible for the portfolio is [[Winston Chitando]].

History

Background

Vision

To be the provider of a world class mining environment for the benefit of Zimbabwe by 2020.

Mission

To promote sustainable exploration, mining, processing marketing and management of mineral resources for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Team

Economic Contribution

Zimbabwe's mining industry is focussed on a diverse range of small to medium mining operations. The most important minerals produced by Zimbabwe include gold, asbestos, chromite, coal and base metals. The mining industry contributes approximately 8% towards the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

What regulates mining law?

Mining law is principally regulated in terms of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) and the regulations made in terms of that Act. These include:

the Mining (General) Regulations

the Mining (Management and Safety) Regulations

the Mining (Health and Sanitation) Regulations, and

the Mines and Minerals (Custom Milling Plants) Regulations.

Another key piece of legislation in the regulation of Mining Law is the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27)

Which Government body/ies administer the mining industry?

The Mines and Minerals Act, the Minerals Corporation of Zimbabwe Act (Chapter 21:04), the Gold Trade Act (Chapter 21:03), the Precious Stones Act (Chapter 21:06), the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Incorporation (Private) Act (Chapter 21:02), the Base Minerals Export Control Act (Chapter 21:01) and the Environmental Management Act, establish a number of bodies and functionaries administering various aspect of the mining industry. These include:

The President of the country. He has certain responsibilities reserved for him in the granting and withdrawal of certain mining rights especially relating to coal, oil and gas.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development. The Minister and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry have various responsibilities that they perform in the Mining Industry.

The Mining Affairs Board, which is responsible for the granting or certain mining rights and the withdrawal of same and the approval of certain agreements and transactions.

Mining Commissioners, who are now being referred to as Provncial Mining Directors. The Mines and Minerals Act has not yet been amended to record the change in title

The Environmental Management Authority, which is responsible for granting the environmental impact assessment certificates before mining projects can commence.

The Chamber of Mines, which represents the interests of the Mining Industry.

The National Employment Council for the Mining Industry, which deals with employment and related matters in the miming industry

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), which is responsible for the marketing of minerals in Zimbabwe.[3]

Functions

Formulating mining development policies;

Monitoring and evaluating the implementation of mining development policies;

Designing mechanisms geared at effective accounting for the country’s mineral resources;

Administering and reviewing mining laws;

Attracting investment in the mining industry;

Promoting the beneficiation of mineral resources;

Exploring, developing and beneficiating coal bed methane;

Promoting and developing small-scale mining;

Facilitating the indigenization of the mining sector;

Supervising and coordinating mining parastatals and State Enterprises.

