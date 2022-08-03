Pindula

Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare is a Ministry under the government of Zimbabwe. The Ministry is led by Dr. [[Sekai Nzenza]].
'''Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare''' was led in 2018by Dr. [[Sekai Nzenza]].
==FUNCTIONS==
See [[Civil Service Commission]]. <br/>
See [[Public Service Act]]. <br/>
==History==
In '''1987''', some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Service, under [[Christian Anderson]]. It was responsible for the civil service in terms of conditions of service, effectiveness or performance, recruitment and other personnel matters. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>
==Since 2018==
===Functions===
 
* To promote fair labor practices and enhance productivity in order to make the greatest contribution to the social and economic well being of Zimbabwe; Maintaining links with labor organizations or bodies like the ILO for maintenance of international labor standards;
 
* To reduce poverty and enhance self-reliance through the provision of social protection services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in Zimbabwe; and Administration of the Basic Education Assistance Module and Child Protection.
 
==Events==
==References==
 
<references/>
 
|title=Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Civil servants,Government,labour,social welfare
|description= Government Ministries
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
 
Revision as of 13:54, 3 August 2022

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare was led in 2018by Dr. Sekai Nzenza.

See Civil Service Commission.
See Public Service Act.

History

In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Service, under Christian Anderson. It was responsible for the civil service in terms of conditions of service, effectiveness or performance, recruitment and other personnel matters. [1]

Since 2018

Functions

  • To promote fair labor practices and enhance productivity in order to make the greatest contribution to the social and economic well being of Zimbabwe; Maintaining links with labor organizations or bodies like the ILO for maintenance of international labor standards;
  • To reduce poverty and enhance self-reliance through the provision of social protection services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in Zimbabwe; and Administration of the Basic Education Assistance Module and Child Protection.

Events

References

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
