Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare is a Ministry under the government of Zimbabwe. The Ministry is led by Dr. [[Sekai Nzenza]].

In '''1987''', some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Service, under [[Christian Anderson]]. It was responsible for the civil service in terms of conditions of service, effectiveness or performance, recruitment and other personnel matters. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>

* To promote fair labor practices and enhance productivity in order to make the greatest contribution to the social and economic well being of Zimbabwe; Maintaining links with labor organizations or bodies like the ILO for maintenance of international labor standards;