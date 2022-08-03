Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare''' was led in
|+
'''Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare''' was led in Dr. [[Sekai Nzenza]].
See [[Civil Service Commission]]. <br/>
See [[Civil Service Commission]]. <br/>
|Line 26:
|Line 26:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
Latest revision as of 13:59, 3 August 2022
Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare was led in 2018 by Dr. Sekai Nzenza.
See Civil Service Commission.
See Public Service Act.
History
In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Service, under Christian Anderson. It was responsible for the civil service in terms of conditions of service, effectiveness or performance, recruitment and other personnel matters. [1]
Since 2018
Functions
- To promote fair labor practices and enhance productivity in order to make the greatest contribution to the social and economic well being of Zimbabwe; Maintaining links with labor organizations or bodies like the ILO for maintenance of international labor standards;
- To reduce poverty and enhance self-reliance through the provision of social protection services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in Zimbabwe; and Administration of the Basic Education Assistance Module and Child Protection.
Events
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022