In '''September 2015''', [[Tapiwanashe Matangaidze]] was appointed the Deputy Minister of '''Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare'''.

In '''2013''' [[ Tongai Muzenda]] was appointed Deputy Minister of '''Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare''' before being fired in '''2014'''. <ref name="Chronicle" > [http: / /www.chronicle.co.zw/more-ministers-sacked/ More ministers sacked], ''Chronicle'', published: December 22, 2014, retrieved: August 22, 2017</ref >

after her expulsion from Zanu PF.

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare was led in 2018 by Dr. Sekai Nzenza.

See Civil Service Commission.

See Public Service Act.



History

In 1987, some of these functions were handled by the Ministry of Public Service, under Christian Anderson. It was responsible for the civil service in terms of conditions of service, effectiveness or performance, recruitment and other personnel matters. [1]

Petronella Kagonye was appointed Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Services in December 2017.

Since 2018

Functions

To promote fair labor practices and enhance productivity in order to make the greatest contribution to the social and economic well being of Zimbabwe; Maintaining links with labor organizations or bodies like the ILO for maintenance of international labor standards;

To reduce poverty and enhance self-reliance through the provision of social protection services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in Zimbabwe; and Administration of the Basic Education Assistance Module and Child Protection.

Events

