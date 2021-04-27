Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development"

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

FUNCTIONS

Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;

Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;

Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;

Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;

Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;

Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;

Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;

Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;

Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;

Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.