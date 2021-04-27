Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development"
|
(Created page with "'''Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development''' is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe ==FUNCTIONS== * Formulate national transport and infrastructure pol...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 15:
|Line 15:
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
|+
Latest revision as of 12:37, 27 April 2021
Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe
FUNCTIONS
- Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;
- Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;
- Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;
- Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;
- Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;
- Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;
- Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;
- Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;
- Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;
- Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.