Latest revision as of 12:20, 3 August 2022

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

History

In 1987, these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under Herbert Ushewokunze. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]

Since 2020

Functions

  • Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;
  • Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;
  • Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;
  • Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;
  • Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;
  • Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;
  • Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;
  • Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;
  • Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;
  • Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.

References

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
