[[Petronella Kagonye]] was Deputy Minister of '''Transport and Infrastructure Development''' until '''2014'''.

In '''1987''', these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under [[Herbert Ushewokunze]]. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

History

In 1987, these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under Herbert Ushewokunze. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]

8 February 2021, Felix Mhona was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.

Since 2020

Functions

Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;

Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;

Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;

Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;

Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;

Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;

Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;

Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;

Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;

Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.

