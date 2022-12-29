Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
[[Petronella Kagonye]] was Deputy Minister of '''Transport and Infrastructure Development''' until '''2014'''.
[[Petronella Kagonye]] was Deputy Minister of '''Transport and Infrastructure Development''' until '''2014'''.
|−
'''8 February 2021''', [[Felix Mhona]] was named Transport Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].
|+
|+
|+
'''8 February 2021''', [[Felix Mhona]] was named Transport Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] .
==Since 2020==
==Since 2020==
Latest revision as of 08:25, 29 December 2022
Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe
History
In 1987, these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under Herbert Ushewokunze. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]
Petronella Kagonye was Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development until 2014.
Joel Biggie Matiza was the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development in 2018. [2]
8 February 2021, Felix Mhona was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza (who died).
Since 2020
Functions
- Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;
- Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;
- Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;
- Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;
- Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;
- Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;
- Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;
- Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;
- Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;
- Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
- ↑ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018