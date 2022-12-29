[[Joel Biggie Matiza]] was the Minister of '''Transport and Infrastructural Development''' in '''2018'''. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

History

In 1987, these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under Herbert Ushewokunze. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]

8 February 2021, Felix Mhona was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza (who died).

Since 2020

Functions

Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;

Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;

Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;

Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;

Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;

Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;

Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;

Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;

Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;

Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.