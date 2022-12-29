Pindula

==Since 2020==
 
==Since 2020==

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

History

In 1987, these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under Herbert Ushewokunze. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]

Petronella Kagonye was Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development until 2014.

Joel Biggie Matiza was the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development in 2018. [2]

8 February 2021, Felix Mhona was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza (who died).

Since 2020

Functions

  • Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;
  • Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;
  • Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;
  • Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;
  • Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;
  • Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;
  • Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;
  • Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;
  • Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;
  • Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.

