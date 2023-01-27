He was appointed to the NRZ board to serve for a three-year term ending '''6 December 2025''' .

In '''January 2023''', at the age of 81 years, [[Tshinga Dube]] was appointed to the [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]] (NRZ) board by '''Transport and Infrastructural Development''' Minister, [[Felix Mhona]]. <ref name="The Chronicle"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/tshinga-dube-appointed-to-nrz-board/ Tshinga Dube appointed to NRZ board], ''The Chronicle'', Published: 23 January 2023, Retrieved: 27 January 2023</ref>

[[Joel Biggie Matiza]] was the Minister of '''Transport and Infrastructural Development''' in '''2018'''. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is a Ministry in the government of Zimbabwe

History

In 1987, these functions were handled by the Ministry of Transport under Herbert Ushewokunze. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]

Petronella Kagonye was Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development until 2014.

In September 2015 Michael Madanha was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development. [2]

8 February 2021, Felix Mhona was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza (who died).

In January 2023, at the age of 81 years, Tshinga Dube was appointed to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona.

He was appointed to the NRZ board to serve for a three-year term ending 6 December 2025.

Since 2020

Functions

Formulate national transport and infrastructure policies;

Plan, design, construct and maintain regional trunk roads, state roads, and bridges;

Plan, construct, operate and maintain the railway infrastructure and network in compliance with relevant national and international standards;

Ensure that the Transport Sector complies with national and international standards;

Provide services that ensure the safety of road, rail, air and inland water traffic;

Supervise and administer relevant national and international regulations, treaties and protocols of all aspects of the Transport and Infrastructure Sectors;

Provide freight and passenger transport and infrastructural networks and services;

Provide, operate and maintain transport and equipment services;

Coordinate and supervise Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview;

Approve, monitor and evaluate the implementation of turn-around strategies by Parastatals and State Enterprises under the Ministry’s purview.