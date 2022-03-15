



Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation is a ministry of the Zimbabwean government led by Minister Kirsty Coventry. In April 2018, the youth affairs department was moved from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Youth was Joice Mujuru. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.







VISION

A Zimbabwean society that fully exploits and utilises sport and recreation to foster development, social integration and empowerment.

MISSION

To Develop and implement policies and programmes that transform and strengthen the involvement of Zimbabweans in sport and recreation for socio-economic development.

CORE VALUES

Unhu/Ubuntu

Professionalism

Teamwork

Excellence

Fairness

Life-long learning

FUNCTIONS