*Strengthen sport and recreation programmes and activities to achieve employment creation and poverty reduction.

*Establish and strengthen the development of institutions and requisite skills to raise the standards of sport and recreation in the country; and

*Establish a revolving fund to stimulate growth of sport and recreation industries;

*Create an environment that supports and strengthens the development of sport and recreation;

*Develop and implement policies and strategies that ensure development and growth of sport and recreation facilities and industries;

*Formulate and establish a legal framework that secures, protects and promotes sport and recreation;

*The Ministry’s overall function are as outlined below:

To Develop and implement policies and programmes that transform and strengthen the involvement of Zimbabweans in sport and recreation for socio-economic development.

A Zimbabwean society that fully exploits and utilises sport and recreation to foster development, social integration and empowerment.





Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation is a ministry of the Zimbabwean government led by Minister Kirsty Coventry. In April 2018, the youth affairs department was moved from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation.

History

In 1980, the Minister of Youth was Joice Mujuru. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.







Vision

Mission

Core Values

Unhu/Ubuntu

Professionalism

Teamwork

Excellence

Fairness

Life-long learning

Functions