Type
|Ministry
|Industry
|Governement
|Predecessor
|Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Kirsty Coventry (Minister)
Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation was a ministry of the Zimbabwean government led by Kirsty Coventry in the Second Mnangagwa Cabinet, after the 2018 elections.
History
In 1980, the Minister of Youth was Joice Mujuru. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980.
In 1987 the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture was headed by David Karimanzira and was responsible for the implementation of projects relating to youth activities and employment generation is among the responsibilities of this Ministry. It is also charged with promoting sporting and cultural activities. [1]
In April 2018, the youth affairs department was moved from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation.
Since 2018
Vision
A Zimbabwean society that fully exploits and utilises sport and recreation to foster development, social integration and empowerment.
Mission
To Develop and implement policies and programmes that transform and strengthen the involvement of Zimbabweans in sport and recreation for socio-economic development.
Core Values
- Unhu/Ubuntu
- Professionalism
- Teamwork
- Excellence
- Fairness
- Life-long learning
Functions
- The Ministry’s overall function are as outlined below:
- Formulate and establish a legal framework that secures, protects and promotes sport and recreation;
- Develop and implement policies and strategies that ensure development and growth of sport and recreation facilities and industries;
- Create an environment that supports and strengthens the development of sport and recreation;
- Establish a revolving fund to stimulate growth of sport and recreation industries;
- Establish and strengthen the development of institutions and requisite skills to raise the standards of sport and recreation in the country; and
- Strengthen sport and recreation programmes and activities to achieve employment creation and poverty reduction.
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022