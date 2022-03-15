Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Youth ,Sports, Arts and Recreation"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Infobox company |
|−
| name = Ministry of Youth ,Sports, Arts and Recreation |
|−
| logo = |
|−
| type = Ministry |
|−
| industry = Governement |
|−
| fate = |
|−
| predecessor = Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture<!-- or: | predecessors = --> |
|−
| successor = <!-- or: | successors = --> |
|−
| founded = <!-- if known: {{Start date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} in [[city]], [[state]], [[country]] --> |
|−
| founder = <!-- or: | founders = --> |
|−
| defunct = <!-- {{End date|YYYY|MM|DD}} --> |
|−
| hq_location_city = [[Harare]] |
|−
| hq_location_country = [[Zimbabwe]] |
|−
| area_served = <!-- or: | areas_served = --> |
|−
| key_people = [[Kirsty Coventry]] (Minister) |
|−
| products = |
|−
| owner = <!-- or: | owners = --> |
|−
| num_employees = |
|−
| num_employees_year = <!-- Year of num_employees data (if known) --> |
|−
| parent = |
|−
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> |
|−
}} |
|
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
'''Ministry of Youths, Sports, Arts and Recreation''' is a ministry of the Zimbabwean government led by Minister [[Kirsty Coventry]].In April of 2018, the youth affairs department was moved from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation. |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==VISION== |
|−
A Zimbabwean society that fully exploits and utilises sport and recreation to foster development, social integration and empowerment. |
|−
|
|−
==MISSION== |
|−
To Develop and implement policies and programmes that transform and strengthen the involvement of Zimbabweans in sport and recreation for socio-economic development. |
|−
|
|−
==CORE VALUES== |
|−
*Unhu/Ubuntu |
|−
*Professionalism |
|−
*Teamwork |
|−
*Excellence |
|−
*Fairness |
|−
*Life-long learning |
|−
|
|−
==FUNCTIONS== |
|−
*The Ministry’s overall function are as outlined below: |
|−
*Formulate and establish a legal framework that secures, protects and promotes sport and recreation; |
|−
*Develop and implement policies and strategies that ensure development and growth of sport and recreation facilities and industries; |
|−
*Create an environment that supports and strengthens the development of sport and recreation; |
|−
*Establish a revolving fund to stimulate growth of sport and recreation industries; |
|−
*Establish and strengthen the development of institutions and requisite skills to raise the standards of sport and recreation in the country; and |
|−
*Strengthen sport and recreation programmes and activities to achieve employment creation and poverty reduction. |
|
|
|
[[Category:Ministry]]
|
[[Category:Ministry]]