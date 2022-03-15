Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ministry of Youth ,Sports, Arts and Recreation"

Page Discussion
m
(Replaced content with " Category:Ministry")
Tag: Replaced
 
Line 1: Line 1:
{{Infobox company
 
| name = Ministry of Youth ,Sports, Arts and Recreation
 
| logo =
 
| type = Ministry
 
| industry = Governement
 
| fate =
 
| predecessor = Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture<!-- or: | predecessors = -->
 
| successor = <!-- or: | successors = -->
 
| founded = <!-- if known: {{Start date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} in [[city]], [[state]], [[country]] -->
 
| founder = <!-- or: | founders = -->
 
| defunct = <!-- {{End date|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 
| hq_location_city = [[Harare]]
 
| hq_location_country = [[Zimbabwe]]
 
| area_served = <!-- or: | areas_served = -->
 
| key_people = [[Kirsty Coventry]] (Minister)
 
| products =
 
| owner = <!-- or: | owners = -->
 
| num_employees =
 
| num_employees_year = <!-- Year of num_employees data (if known) -->
 
| parent =
 
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 
}}
 
  
 
 
'''Ministry of Youths,  Sports, Arts and Recreation''' is a ministry of the Zimbabwean government led by Minister [[Kirsty Coventry]].In April of 2018, the youth affairs department was moved from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation.
 
 
 
==VISION==
 
A Zimbabwean society that fully exploits and utilises sport and recreation to foster development, social integration and empowerment.
 
 
==MISSION==
 
To Develop and implement policies and programmes that transform and strengthen the involvement of Zimbabweans in sport and recreation for socio-economic development.
 
 
==CORE VALUES==
 
*Unhu/Ubuntu
 
*Professionalism
 
*Teamwork
 
*Excellence
 
*Fairness
 
*Life-long learning
 
 
==FUNCTIONS==
 
*The Ministry’s overall function are as outlined below:
 
*Formulate and establish a legal framework that secures, protects and promotes sport and recreation;
 
*Develop and implement policies and strategies that ensure development and growth of sport and recreation facilities and industries;
 
*Create an environment that supports and strengthens the development of sport and recreation;
 
*Establish a revolving fund to stimulate growth of sport and recreation industries;
 
*Establish and strengthen the development of institutions and requisite skills to raise the standards of sport and recreation in the country; and
 
*Strengthen sport and recreation programmes and activities to achieve employment creation and poverty reduction.
 
  
 
[[Category:Ministry]]
 
[[Category:Ministry]]

Latest revision as of 08:28, 15 March 2022

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ministry_of_Youth_,Sports,_Arts_and_Recreation&oldid=115831"