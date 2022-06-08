She was amongst a select few who were allowed to see Chiwenga when he was in a medical facility in China in '''2019'''. <ref name=" Did You Know That Chiwenga’s New Wife Col Miniyothabo Baloyi Is Also ‘Dr Amai’"> [https://zwnews.com/did-you-know-that-chiwengas-new-wife-col-miniyothabo-baloyi-is-also-dr-amai/ Did You Know That Chiwenga’s New Wife Col Miniyothabo Baloyi Is Also ‘Dr Amai’], ZWNews, Published: 7 June 2022, Retrieved: 8 June 2022''</ref>

In '''June 2022''' it was reported that [[Constantino Chiwenga]]’s new wife, holds a PhD.

Miniyothabo Baloyi was married to Constantino Chiwenga in 2022. She became his third wife after he divorced Marry Mubaiwa in 2019 and Jocelyn Mauchaza in 2010.

Personal Details

Miniyothabo Baloyi was born in 1976 in Nkayi or Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province. (Sources disagree). [1] [2]



School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School education.

2005 to 2009 - Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chinese, Chinese Mandarin, Chinapla University of Foreign Languages. (English, French, Mandarin Chinese).

2016 to 2018 - Masters in International Relations, University of Zimbabwe.

2019 to 2022 - Doctorate in Business Leadership, Business Administration and Management, Midlands State University. [3]



Service / Career

2019 - Promoted to Colonel in ZNA. [1]



Events

Further Reading

In June 2022 it was reported that Constantino Chiwenga’s new wife, holds a PhD. Baloyi is multilingual, fluent in six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu. She was amongst a select few who were allowed to see Chiwenga when he was in a medical facility in China in 2019. [4]