In September 2016, the city of [[Harare]] councilors allegedly blocked a resolution to sell residential stand in Glenlorne to Chikukwa. The Minister was to buy the stand at a concessional rate of 40 percent. [[Zanu-PF]] Councillors were alleged to have argued for the case but did not succeed as their objection was overruled. They accused MDC-T Councillors of sabotaging a Zanu-PF minister.<ref name="OpenParly">[https://openparly.co.zw/2016/09/09/bid-to-sell-residential-stand-to-minister-chikukwa-at-40-concessional-rate-blocked/ Minister agitates for recognition], ''Fingaz'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:2 October 2016</ref>

Miriam Chikukwa is a Zimbabwean politician and a gospel minister.[1] She is a member of Zanu-PF political party and is the former Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province. She was given the nickname "Pastor" by her colleagues.[2] [3]

Background

She was born to Jonas Chikukwa and Cecilia Chikukwa. She grew up in Rusape and her parents were religious people who reportedly conducted deliverance sessions.[2] Chikukwa attends Kingdom Church under Bishop Climate Ministry and was ordained in 2012 by Bishop Climate Irungu[2]





Service/Career

Positions Held

Chikukwa was appointed Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province in September 2013. [4]

Events

Bid to buy residential stand at 40% concessional rate blocked

In September 2016, the city of Harare councilors allegedly blocked a resolution to sell residential stand in Glenlorne to Chikukwa. The Minister was to buy the stand at a concessional rate of 40 percent. Zanu-PF Councillors were alleged to have argued for the case but did not succeed as their objection was overruled. They accused MDC-T Councillors of sabotaging a Zanu-PF minister.[5]

Claim for recognition

In October 2014, Chikukwa reportedly caused a stir by launching a public outburst at speakers for failing to recognize her at the launch of the National Housing Delivery Strategy at a local hotel.[6]



