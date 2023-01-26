Difference between revisions of "Miriam Chikukwa"
|+
'''Miriam Chikukwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a gospel minister. <ref name="TheChronicle"> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/double-anoiniting-for-minister-chikukwa/ 'Double anoiniting' for Minister Chikukwa ], '', Published: 16 June 2016 , Retrieved: 11 December 2017''</ref> She is a member of [[Zanu-PF]] and is the former Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province. She was given the nickname "Pastor" by her colleagues. <ref name="SundayMailInt">[http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/double-anoiniting-for-minister-chikukwa/
Double anoiniting’ for Minister Chikukwa], ''Sunday Mail'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:26 June 2017</ref>
Double anoiniting’ for Minister Chikukwa], ''Sunday Mail'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:26 June 2017</ref>
<ref name="TheHerald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/women-honour-chikukwa/ Women honour Chikukwa], ''The Herald'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:1 November 2017</ref>
<ref name="TheHerald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/women-honour-chikukwa/ Women honour Chikukwa], ''The Herald'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:1 November 2017</ref>
to Jonas Chikukwa and Cecilia Chikukwa. She grew up in Rusapeand her parents were religious people who reportedly conducted deliverance sessions. <ref name="SundayMailInt"/> Chikukwa attends Kingdom Church under Bishop Climate Ministry and was ordained in 2012 by Bishop Climate Irungu<ref name="SundayMailInt"/>
==Service/Career==
==Events==
===Bid to buy residential stand at 40% concessional rate blocked===
In September 2016, the city of [[Harare]] councilors allegedly blocked a resolution to sell residential stand in to Chikukwa. The Minister was to buy the stand at a concessional rate of 40 percent. [[Zanu-PF]] Councillors were alleged to have argued for the case but did not succeed as their objection was overruled. They accused MDC-T Councillors of sabotaging a Zanu PF minister. <ref name="OpenParly">[https://openparly.co.zw/2016/09/09/bid-to-sell-residential-stand-to-minister-chikukwa-at-40-concessional-rate-blocked/ Minister agitates for recognition], ''Fingaz'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:2 October 2016</ref>
In October 2014, Chikukwa reportedly caused a stir by launching a public outburst at speakers for failing to recognize her at the launch of the National Housing Delivery Strategy at a local hotel.<ref name="Fingaz">[http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/minister-agitates-for-recognition/ Mujuru changes party name to National People's Party], ''The Herald'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:3 March 2017</ref>
In October 2014, Chikukwa reportedly caused a stir by launching a public outburst at speakers for failing to recognize her at the launch of the National Housing Delivery Strategy at a local hotel. <ref name="Fingaz">[http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/minister-agitates-for-recognition/ Mujuru changes party name to National People's Party], ''The Herald'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:3 March 2017</ref>
==References==
Miriam Chikukwa is a Zimbabwean politician and a gospel minister. [1] She is a member of Zanu-PF and is the former Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province. She was given the nickname "Pastor" by her colleagues. [2] [3]
Personal Details
Born: to Jonas Chikukwa and Cecilia Chikukwa. She grew up in Rusape and her parents were religious people who reportedly conducted deliverance sessions. [2] Chikukwa attends Kingdom Church under Bishop Climate Ministry and was ordained in 2012 by Bishop Climate Irungu[2]
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Women
Sixty seats were allocated to women in 2013 under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
|MDC–N
|MDC–T
|Zanu PF
|Marongedza Shorai
|Masaiti Muzungu
|Sabina Thembani
|Mary Nhavhaya
|Value Chitembwe
|Sabina Mangwende
|Shumirai Zinyoro
|Ronia Bunjira
|Miriam Chikukwa
|Maggie Sandram
|Susan Matsunga
|Tendai Wenyika
|Grace Parehwa
|Revai Muguti
|Rodhas Karimakwenda
Positions Held
Chikukwa was appointed Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province in September 2013. [4]
Events
Bid to buy residential stand at 40% concessional rate blocked
In September 2016, the city of Harare councilors allegedly blocked a resolution to sell a residential stand in Glen Lorne to Chikukwa. The Minister was to buy the stand at a concessional rate of 40 percent. Zanu-PF Councillors were alleged to have argued for the case but did not succeed as their objection was overruled. They accused MDC-T Councillors of sabotaging a Zanu PF minister. [5]
Claim for recognition
In October 2014, Chikukwa reportedly caused a stir by launching a public outburst at speakers for failing to recognize her at the launch of the National Housing Delivery Strategy at a local hotel. [6]
References
- ↑ ‘Double anoiniting’ for Minister Chikukwa , , Published: 16 June 2016 , Retrieved: 11 December 2017
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/double-anoiniting-for-minister-chikukwa/ Double anoiniting’ for Minister Chikukwa], Sunday Mail, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:26 June 2017
- ↑ Women honour Chikukwa, The Herald, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:1 November 2017
- ↑ Provincial ministers queried, Daily News, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:15 September 2013
- ↑ Minister agitates for recognition, Fingaz, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:2 October 2016
- ↑ Mujuru changes party name to National People’s Party, The Herald, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:3 March 2017