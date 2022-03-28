Difference between revisions of "Miriam Mushayi"
Miriam Mushayi was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of her death, Mushayi was the Member of Parliament for the Kuwadzana Constituency.
Career
Miriam Mushayi served as Secretary for Planning in the Welshman Ncube led MDC before the Alliance was formed.[1]
Apart from being a Kuwadzana Constituency Member of Parliament, Mushayi was a member of the MDC Alliance’s National Standing Committee.[2]
Death
Miriam Mushayi died at a Harare hospital on 7 September 2020 – almost a week after she was taken ill after collapsing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where she had gone in solidarity with the then MDC Alliance deputy chairman Job Sikhala.
The cause of death was not disclosed.[2] She died at the age of 54.[3]
References
- ↑ Mandla Ndlovu, BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies, Bulawayo24, Published: September 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tony Karombo, ‘Indefatigable’ Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi dies, ZimLIve, Published: September 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022
- ↑ HARRIET CHIKANDIWA, MPs pay tribute to Mushayi, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022