|description= Miriam Mushayi was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of her death, Mushayi was the Member of Parliament for the Kuwadzana Constituency.

The cause of death was not disclosed.<ref name = "ZL"/> She died at the age of 54.<ref name = "ND">HARRIET CHIKANDIWA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/12/mps-pay-tribute-to-mushayi/ MPs pay tribute to Mushayi], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 3, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>

Apart from being a Kuwadzana Constituency Member of Parliament, Mushayi was a member of the MDC Alliance’s National Standing Committee.<ref name="ZL">Tony Karombo, [ https://www.zimlive.com/2020/09/07/indefatigable-kuwadzana-mp-miriam-mushayi-dies/ ‘Indefatigable’ Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi dies ] , ''ZimLIve'', Published: September 7 , 2020 , Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>

Miriam Mushayi died at a [ [Harare ] ] hospital on 7 September 2020 – almost a week after she was taken ill after collapsing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where she had gone in solidarity with the then MDC Alliance deputy chairman [[Job Sikhala]].

She was not elected in the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), where sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

'''Miriam Mushayi''' served as Secretary for Planning in the [[Welshman Ncube]] led MDC before the Alliance was formed.<ref name="B">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-191582.html BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: September 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>

No information was found on her Junior or High School , or any tertiary education .

'''Death:''' '''Miriam Mushayi''' died at a [[Harare]] hospital on '''7 September 2020''' – almost a week after she was taken ill after collapsing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where she had gone in solidarity with the then MDC Alliance deputy chairman [[Job Sikhala]].

[[File:Miriam-Mushayi.jpg|thumb|right|Miriam Mushayi]]'''Miriam Mushayi''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. At the time of her death, ''' Mushayi ''' was the Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[ Kuwadzana ]] Constituency.

