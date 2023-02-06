|
[[File:Miriam-Mushayi.jpg|thumb|right|Miriam Mushayi]]'''Miriam Mushayi''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. At the time of her death, Mushayi was the Member of Parliament for the Kuwadzana Constituency.
the Kuwadzana Constituency. |+
Miriam Mushayi was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of her death, Mushayi was the Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana Constituency.
Miriam Mushayi served as Secretary for Planning in the Welshman Ncube led MDC before the Alliance was formed.
the . <ref name="">, [https://./----Mushayi], '''', Published: , 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>
=
=Death== |+
|
==References==
Miriam Mushayi was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. At the time of her death, Mushayi was the Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 1966
Death: Miriam Mushayi died at a Harare hospital on 7 September 2020 – almost a week after she was taken ill after collapsing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where she had gone in solidarity with the then MDC Alliance deputy chairman Job Sikhala.
The cause of death was not disclosed.[1] She died at the age of 54. [2]
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Miriam Mushayi served as Secretary for Planning in the Welshman Ncube led MDC before the Alliance was formed.[3]
She was not elected in the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), where sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Apart from being a Kuwadzana Constituency Member of Parliament, Mushayi was a member of the MDC Alliance’s National Standing Committee.[1]
Events
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tony Karombo, ‘Indefatigable’ Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi dies, ZimLIve, Published: September 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022
- ↑ HARRIET CHIKANDIWA, MPs pay tribute to Mushayi, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022
- ↑ Mandla Ndlovu, BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies, Bulawayo24, Published: September 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2022