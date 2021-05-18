MisRed and a man identified as Phil got engaged in 2016. In 2017, MisRed announced that she was tying the knot. The man was based in the United Kingdom.<ref name="SM">Takudzwa Chihambakwe, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/misreds-mystery-man-puts-a-ring-on-it Misred’s mystery man ‘puts a ring on it’], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: January 1, 2017, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

Misred born Samantha Musa is a Zimbabwean radio personality, social influencer, philanthropist, brand ambassador, events MC & host as well as TV presenter. She is best known for anchoring ZiFM Stereo Drive Time Show, The Rush Drive Time. She is a Media Personality Influencer and Brand Ambassador for ZiFM Stereo as a co-host on The Ignition, the daily breakfast show on ZiFM Stereo.

MisRed started and runs a small business marketing initiative on Twitter called Red Market Sundays. Through the initiative, every Sunday she invites small business owners to promote their business and she supports them with mentions and retweets.

Background

She was born Samantha Mary Musa on 8 May 1989 in Harare. She grew up in Tafara, Harare before moving to Highlands with her family. Musa has lived in Mozambique and South Africa where she discovered her voice for radio. She has two daughters. Her industry name ‘Misred’ came from a unique lipstick she would wear, when she stopped her friend told her she was mis-read meaning misunderstood and it stuck with her.[1]

Age

MisRed was born on 8 May 1982.

Abusive Marriage

MisRed opened up on an abusive marriage that saw her losing 20kg in weight as her husband tormented her. She said her ex-husband would take pleasure in making her suffer and she could not accept that he was abusive because she was in love. MisRed said:

"But he would tell me, ‘I’m going to make you suffer,’ and he would go away and he would plan it and I’d still accept it because I was in love. Because I had gotten pregnant when I least expected it, I think my life kind of stopped at that point . . . when I got married he took me away from my family and it wasn’t an option, because I had to go back as I was still living in Mozambique back then. He said I don’t want you to go back and so he went to my house and my parents were there, he was like ‘I’m going to ask your parents for you to marry me so that you don’t go back."

She said she got married to the man because she did not want to disappoint her family. MisRed left the man after a visit from her mother, who broke down when she saw her daughter’s dramatic weight loss.[2]

Children

She has two daughters. One of them is named Hannah Asiyah Musa.[1]

Relationships

Engagement

MisRed and a man identified as Phil got engaged in 2016. In 2017, MisRed announced that she was tying the knot. The man was based in the United Kingdom.[3]

Education

She attended Hallingbury Primary School until grade two after which she moved to Bindura Primary School before finishing off her primary school studies at Lewisam Primary School. For her secondary education she attended Heritage High School and Speciss College.

Career

In 2012, Musa started her journey as a radio presenter. She started working at ZiFM Stereo, one of the leading FM radio stations in Zimbabwe, as co-host of "The Ignition" after the departure of top personality, Tinopona Katsande in October 2013. Since then she has been a regular feature of mainstream drive-time radio in Zimbabwe, also handling research, production, high profile interviews and has contributed to the steady rise in the show's ratings, leading The Ignition to become the highest rated breakfast radio show in Zimbabwe.

In 2017, she was named co-host of weekly entertainment show, Coke on the Beat which aired on Zimbabwean television, ZTV with Tich Maruziva. Popular celebrities like Trevor Dongo, Young Nash, POY and DJ Stavo have been interviewed Coke on the Beat.

She has been involved as a television presenter on local television as well as a correspondent for international events such as the MTV Africa Music Awards and The Lake of Stars Festival among others, putting together interviews with celebrities like Trey Songz, Tiwa Savage, Khuli Chana, P-Square, French Montana and others.

MisRed is also a coveted MC for a wide scope of events, ranging from concerts and parties to corporate events like South African Airways Travel Agency Awards, OK Grand Challenge VIP Marquee, The Land Rover Discovery Launch, Steward Bank Mastercard Launch to fashion shows like The Edgars Fashion Extravaganza.

In 2018, Musa partnered with Jungle Entertainment Ventures (a digital content monetisation firm), and KOSHA Management (a branding and business development firm) in a career move that is seeing her invest more in building an international media and content brand that resonates strongly with her growing audience.

The Business of Entertainment Conference

In 2017 she was invited to speak at ‘The Business of Entertainment Conference’ in Zambia where she was invited as part of a panel with an array of leading voices in the business of Entertainment including senior vice president, Trace TV Southern Africa Leonardo Manne and CEO of Econet Media, Joseph Hunda.

Brand Ambassador

The trust in the strength of her image has led to several brands partnering up with her on different projects like Coca-Cola, Black Opal, Netone, Chic Street, Make-Up By Gamu to name a few. She has graced the cover of several lifestyle magazines, including DIVAS Inc, Induna and Kwantutu and her consistency led to her being named a Zimbabwe Fashion Week Style Icon Nominee.

Awards

Nominated for Best Urban Female Presenter at Zimbabwe Radio Awards (2016)

Nominated for Best Fashion and Style Influencer at Zimbabwe Social media Awards (2018)

Won Twimbo of the Year at the TRIBE of Influencers Awards (ZW) (2018)

Twitter Apology

She had to make a public apology on her twitter timeline after an interview she had with a Ghanaian Radio on the issue of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter after she was accused by most Zimbabwean for lacking empathy.[4]

