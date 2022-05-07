Mishael Nyambo is a Zimbabwean pastor and the current Secretary-General of ZAOGA FIF. Nyambo is also a ZAOGA FIF Reverend.

Education

He is an AMFCC graduate and holds a Biblical Studies degree from Friends University (USA), Leadership and Management diploma from Dudley College (UK) and a diploma in Agriculture from Gwebi College (Zim). Mishael Nyambo is an accredited member of the Chartered Management Institute of the United Kingdom and an Ambassador of Goodwill for the State of Israel. [1]

Career

Nyambo is the past Chairman of the Africa Christian Business Fellowship and the first Chairman/Director of the Travelling Teachers Ministry which was founded by Ezekiel Guti in 2006. He has been a missionary in many countries including South Africa and the United Kingdom where he served as the National Administrator for seven years before returning to Zimbabwe.[1] Mishael Nyambo was appointed ZAOGA FIF Secretary-General replacing Washington Rupapa.

