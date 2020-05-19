Difference between revisions of "Misheck Busangabanye"

In July 2018, Misheck Busangabanye was elected to Ward 26 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2270 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Chipinge RDC with 2270 votes, beating Jonathan Muzondi of MDC-Alliance with 2152 votes, Wedzerai Gwenzi, independent with 327 votes and Bothwell Zito of NCA with 155 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

