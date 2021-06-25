Universals are based in Belvedere and are a multi-racial squad, which also featured Sharif’s son Salmaan Sharif Mussa. Chidzambwa joined them at the half-way stage but managed to steer them to a runners-up spot.<ref name="H">Petros Kausiyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/misheck-chidzambwa-mussa-unite/ Misheck Chidzambwa, Mussa unite], ''The Herald'', Published: December 20, 2017, Retrieved: June 25, 2021</ref>

At the time Chidzambwa was at Universals [[Sharif Mussa]] was also a part bit player in the Universals.

In 2017, Misheck Chidzambwa coached Universals, who play in the Harare Professionals Soccer League. Universals comprised of a blend of promising players and those that have retired from the top-flight.

His last job was with Blue Rangers in 2011.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/chidzambwa-hopes-to-beat-illness/ Chidzambwa hopes to beat illness], ''The Chronicle'', Published: September 29, 2020, Retrieved: June 25, 2021</ref>

His last job was with Blue Rangers in 2011.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/chidzambwa-hopes-to-beat-illness/ Chidzambwa hopes to beat illness], ''The Chronicle'', Published: September 29, 2020, Retrieved: June 25, 2021</ref>

[[File:Misheck-Chidzambwa.jpg|thumb|Misheck Chidzambwa]] '''Misheck Chidzambwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach and former football player who played as a defender for the national team and [[Dynamos Football Club]] . He died on 25 June 2021 .

[[File:Misheck-Chidzambwa.jpg|thumb|Misheck Chidzambwa]] '''Misheck Chidzambwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach and former football player who played as a defender for the national team and [[Dynamos Football Club]].

Misheck Chidzambwa

Misheck Chidzambwa was a Zimbabwean football coach and former football player who played as a defender for the national team and Dynamos Football Club. He died on 25 June 2021.

Background

He was the younger brother of football coach and former player Sunday Chidzambwa.

Wife

He was married to Eusebia.[1]

Career

Chidzambwa once worked for the Air Force of Zimbabwe and was a pensioner at the time of his death.[2]

Playing Career

Misheck Chidzambwa was the first national team captain to lift silverware for Zimbabwe, when the Warriors won the Cecafa Senior Challenge at Rufaro Stadium in 1985.

At club level, Chidzambwa won seven titles with Dynamos. He played for about five years, for the national team, before hanging up his boots in 1987 due to a leg injury.[2]

Coaching Career

Chidzambwa had coaching stints at Tanganda, Chapungu, Sporting Lions and Blue Ribbon.

In the late ‘90s, Chidzambwa deputised the late Ian Porterfield, as well as the late Dutch coach, Clemence Westerhof on the Warriors bench, before eventually taking over in 2000.

Chidzambwa was the first coach to guide Zimbabwe to a title when the Warriors lifted the Cosafa Cup in the year 2000.

His last job was with Blue Rangers in 2011.[2]

In 2017, Misheck Chidzambwa coached Universals, who play in the Harare Professionals Soccer League. Universals comprised of a blend of promising players and those that have retired from the top-flight.

At the time Chidzambwa was at Universals Sharif Mussa was also a part bit player in the Universals.

Universals are based in Belvedere and are a multi-racial squad, which also featured Sharif’s son Salmaan Sharif Mussa. Chidzambwa joined them at the half-way stage but managed to steer them to a runners-up spot.[3]

Death

Misheck Chidzambwa died on 25 June 2021. Chidzambwa had not been well since May 2020. He underwent surgery to remove a growth in the stomach in 2020.