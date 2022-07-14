Difference between revisions of "Misheck Chinamasa"
Misheck Chinamasa was a Zanu PF politician.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa returned to Parliament:
- Misheck Chinamasa of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes,
- Christopher Nyamwanza of ZUM with 6 007 votes.
Turnout - 14 234 voters or 33.89 %