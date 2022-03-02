|description= Misheck Hogwe is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Education

Hogwe graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Law from the University of Zimbabwe in 1992. He also studied for a Masters of Business Administration at the same institution.[1]

Career

He founded Hogwe, Dzimirai and Partners in 1995.[1] He has been involved in high profile litigation at the SADC Tribunal, the ICJ and the Southern District Court of New York, among others.[2] Hogwe was elected Law Society of Zimbabwe President in March 2017[3] and was shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in July 2017.[4]

In November 2019, Misheck Hogwe represented Michael Mahachi in the US$80 000 Airport Road contract in a land-for-work deal with Auger Investments. Prosecutor is Mr Zivanai Macharaga, the judge was Mr Makomo. [5]

In 2018, Misheck Hogwe made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General. Prior to the interviews in November 2018, Hogwe had also made it to the top three in the previous search for a Prosecutor-General.[6][7]

References



