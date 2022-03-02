Difference between revisions of "Misheck Hogwe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
==Education==
==Education==
|−
Hogwe graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Law from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in 1992. He also studied for a Masters of Business Administration at the same institution.<ref name="LSZ"/>
|+
Hogwe graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Law from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in 1992. He also studied for a Masters of Business Administration at the same institution.<ref name="LSZ"/>
==Career==
==Career==
|−
He founded Hogwe, Dzimirai and Partners in 1995.<ref name="LSZ"> [http://lawsociety.org.zw/AboutUs/Council COuncil], ''Law Society of Zimbabwe'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 24, 2017</ref> He has been involved in high profile litigation at the SADC Tribunal, the ICJ and the Southern District Court of New York, among others.<ref name="HDP"> [http://hogwelaw.co.zw/ HDP Law, ''Law Society of Zimbabwe'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 24, 2017</ref> Hogwe was elected Law Society of Zimbabwe President in March 2017<ref name="AfB"> [http://www.afribar.org/2017/03/02/law-society-of-zimbabwe-elects-a-new-president/ The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), has elected a new President Mr. Misheck Hogwe.], ''African Bar Association'', published: March 2, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017</ref> and was shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in July 2017.<ref name="DN"> Tarisai Machakaire,[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/07/24/eight-vie-for-tomana-s-job Eight vie for Tomana job], ''Daily News'', published: July 24, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017</ref>
|+
He founded Hogwe, Dzimirai and Partners in 1995 .<ref name="LSZ"> [http://lawsociety.org.zw/AboutUs/Council COuncil], ''Law Society of Zimbabwe'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 24, 2017</ref> He has been involved in high profile litigation at the SADC Tribunal, the ICJand the Southern District Court of New York, among others.<ref name="HDP"> [http://hogwelaw.co.zw/ HDP Law, ''Law Society of Zimbabwe'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 24, 2017</ref> Hogwe was elected Law Society of Zimbabwe President in March 2017<ref name="AfB"> [http://www.afribar.org/2017/03/02/law-society-of-zimbabwe-elects-a-new-president/ The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), has elected a new President Mr. Misheck Hogwe.], ''African Bar Association'', published: March 2, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017</ref> and was shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in July 2017.<ref name="DN"> Tarisai Machakaire,[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/07/24/eight-vie-for-tomana-s-job Eight vie for Tomana job], ''Daily News'', published: July 24, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017</ref>
|−
In November 2019, Misheck Hogwe represented [[Michael Mahachi]] in the US$80 000 Airport Road contract in a land-for-work deal with Auger Investments
|+
In November 2019, Misheck Hogwe represented [[Michael Mahachi]] in the US$80 000 Airport Road contract in a land-for-work deal with Auger Investments. <ref name=" Trial of ex-council bosses opens"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/trial-of-ex-council-bosses-opens/#more Trial of ex-council bosses opens], ''The Herald'', Published: 26 November 2019, Retrieved: 31 December 2019''</ref>
|−
|+
in the for .
|+
|+
November 2018, Hogwe made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General.<ref name="TI">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/10/19/pg-interviews-set-for-next-month/ PG interviews set for next month], ''The Independent'', Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref><ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/01/23/mnangagwa-disregards-jsc-controversially-picks-hodzi-as-prosecutor-general/ Mnangagwa disregards JSC, controversially picks Hodzi as Prosecutor General], ''ZimLive'', Published: January 23, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2022</ref>
[[Category:Law, urban,]]
[[Category:Law, urban,]]
|−
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 16:04, 2 March 2022
|Misheck Hogwe
|Born
|Misheck Hogwe
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a lawyer.
Misheck Hogwe is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
Education
Hogwe graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Law from the University of Zimbabwe in 1992. He also studied for a Masters of Business Administration at the same institution.[1] He also holds a Masters in Constitutional and Human Rights Law (LLM) from Midlands State University.
Career
Misheck Hogwe started his career as a public prosecutor in February 1993 and joined private practice in August of the same year. He founded Hogwe, Dzimirai and Partners in 1995 where he was a senior partner.[1] He has been involved in high profile litigation at the SADC Tribunal, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Southern District Court of New York, among others.[2] Hogwe was elected Law Society of Zimbabwe President in March 2017[3] and was shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in July 2017.[4]
In November 2019, Misheck Hogwe represented Michael Mahachi in the US$80 000 Airport Road contract in a land-for-work deal with Auger Investments. [5]
He was also involved in the drafting of all documents (manuals) for the rollout of TN Bank (now Steward Bank).
In November 2018, Misheck Hogwe made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General.[6][7]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 COuncil, Law Society of Zimbabwe, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 24, 2017
- ↑ [http://hogwelaw.co.zw/ HDP Law, Law Society of Zimbabwe, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 24, 2017
- ↑ The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), has elected a new President Mr. Misheck Hogwe., African Bar Association, published: March 2, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017
- ↑ Tarisai Machakaire,Eight vie for Tomana job, Daily News, published: July 24, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017
- ↑ Trial of ex-council bosses opens, The Herald, Published: 26 November 2019, Retrieved: 31 December 2019
- ↑ PG interviews set for next month, The Independent, Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Mnangagwa disregards JSC, controversially picks Hodzi as Prosecutor General, ZimLive, Published: January 23, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2022