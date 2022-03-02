In November 2018, Misheck Hogwe made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General.<ref name="TI">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/10/19/pg-interviews-set-for-next-month/ PG interviews set for next month], ''The Independent'', Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref><ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/01/23/mnangagwa-disregards-jsc-controversially-picks-hodzi-as-prosecutor-general/ Mnangagwa disregards JSC, controversially picks Hodzi as Prosecutor General], ''ZimLive'', Published: January 23, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2022</ref>

Misheck Hogwe is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Education

Hogwe graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Law from the University of Zimbabwe in 1992. He also studied for a Masters of Business Administration at the same institution.[1] He also holds a Masters in Constitutional and Human Rights Law (LLM) from Midlands State University.

Career

Misheck Hogwe started his career as a public prosecutor in February 1993 and joined private practice in August of the same year. He founded Hogwe, Dzimirai and Partners in 1995 where he was a senior partner.[1] He has been involved in high profile litigation at the SADC Tribunal, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Southern District Court of New York, among others.[2] Hogwe was elected Law Society of Zimbabwe President in March 2017[3] and was shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in July 2017.[4]

In November 2019, Misheck Hogwe represented Michael Mahachi in the US$80 000 Airport Road contract in a land-for-work deal with Auger Investments. [5]

He was also involved in the drafting of all documents (manuals) for the rollout of TN Bank (now Steward Bank).

In November 2018, Misheck Hogwe made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General.[6][7]

References



