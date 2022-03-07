Difference between revisions of "Misheck Kamba"
In July 2018, Misheck Kamba was elected to Ward 9 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1286 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 9 Guruve RDC with 1286 votes, beating Tongai Torongo of MDC Alliance with 194 votes, Admire Manyanga of PRC with 43 votes, and Christopher Murayi of NPF with 25 votes. [1]
