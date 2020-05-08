Difference between revisions of "Misheck Manyere"

In July 2018, Misheck Manyere was elected to Ward 5 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 730 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Marondera Municipality with 730 votes, beating Nelson Watyoka of Zanu-PF with 583 votes and Nhamo Sithole of PRC with 45 votes. [1]

