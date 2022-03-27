'Misheck Mugadza is a Zimbabwean lawyer, politician and member of Zanu-PF. In Marxh 2022, Mugadza won the parliamentary by-election in Mutasa South Constituency after beating Regai Tsunga who had been recalled by Douglas Mwonzora.

Background

Mugadza grew up in Buhera.[1]

Age

Misheck Mugadza was born on 17 July 1966.[1]

Education

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Zimbabwe. Misheck Mugadza has a Masters in Peace and Governance from Africa University and as of 2018, he is a Peace and Governance PhD candidate at the same institution.[2]

Career

Misheck Mugadza is a Senior Partner at Muvingi & Mugadza Legal Practitioners (Member of Alliott Group).[2]

Politics

Mugadza joined the ZANU PF youth league having been born in a family that supported the party. He rose through the ranks from the party's cells up to the Manicaland Province where he was appointed the secretary for legal affairs. He has been secretary for finance and acting secretary for administration.

In the 2018 harmonised elections, Mugadza lost to Regai Tsunga during the 2018 harmonised elections. In 2022, Misheck Mugadza won the Zanu-PF primary elections after polling 4 212 votes against John Madhanzi's 645.[1]