<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Misheck Sibanda''', The Chief Secretary to the President and the Cabinet, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He received two loans for a total of US$351,148.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''Misheck Sibanda''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Background

Misheck Sibanda worked at the University of Zimbabwe as a Lecturer in the Department of History. [1] During the colonial era, he served as the secretary for publicity for the Zanu district of Salisbury.[1] Later on, he served as the Zimbabwe Ambassador to China. In 2003, after the retirement of Dr. Charles Utete, Sibanda was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. The second man to hold that position [1] In 2013, he was reappointed as the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet by President Mugabe.[2]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

Trivia

