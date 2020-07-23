Difference between revisions of "Mishrod Guvamombe"
Mishrod Guvamombe was a Chief Magistrate.
Events
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Mishrod Guvamombe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Mishrod Guvamombe is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$107,848.00.
