Difference between revisions of "Mishrod Guvamombe"

'''Mishrod Guvamombe''' was a Chief Magistrate.  
'''Mishrod Guvamombe''' was the Chief Magistrate. He resigned in '''December 2019''' and was replaced by [[Munamato Mutevedzi]]. <ref name="herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mutevedzi-appointed-chief-magistrate/], ''The Herald, Published: 28 March, 2020, Accessed: 23 June, 2020''</ref>
 
 
 
 
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Mishrod Guvamombe was the Chief Magistrate. He resigned in December 2019 and was replaced by Munamato Mutevedzi. [1]

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mishrod Guvamombe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Mishrod Guvamombe is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$107,848.00.

[2]

  1. Nyore Madzianike, [1], The Herald, Published: 28 March, 2020, Accessed: 23 June, 2020
  2. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
