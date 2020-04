Difference between revisions of "Miss Becky"

She is a radio personality who works for popular radio station ZiFM. She is one of ZiFM’s hottest and beautiful ladies rubbing shoulders with the likes of Misred, [[Patience Musa]], Martha Mamombe to mention just a few. The radio personality is one of the best DJs in the entertainment industry. Facing competition from the likes of [[ Star FM ]]’s [[KVG]], Miss V Candy, Erica Ndoro to mention just a few the star is blooming to be one of the favourite radio presenters in our generation.

[[File:Rebecca Miss Becky.jpg|thumb|Miss Becky]]'''Rebecca Muchenje''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio personality who is one of the best DJs in the entertainment industry. She is popularly known as Miss Becky by her followers and she works for [[ZiFM Stereo ]].

Miss Becky

Background

Rebecca Muchenje prefers her nickname Miss Becky which she uses when she is on radio, on one of Zimbabwe’s hottest radio station ZiFM Stereo. She is also active on social media platforms.[1]

Career

She is a radio personality who works for popular radio station ZiFM. She is one of ZiFM’s hottest and beautiful ladies rubbing shoulders with the likes of Misred, Patience Musa, Martha Mamombe to mention just a few. The radio personality is one of the best DJs in the entertainment industry. Facing competition from the likes of Star FM’s KVG, Miss V Candy, Erica Ndoro to mention just a few the star is blooming to be one of the favourite radio presenters in our generation.









