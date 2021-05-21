Miss V Candy is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works as a presenter for Star FM.

Background

Real Name

Nonhlanhla Thuthani[1]

Career

In 2011 Miss V Candy auditioned to be a continuity presenter for ZBC and made the cut out of hundreds of people. During her days at ZBC TV, Miss V Candy was also a presenter for their commercial unit, where she would cover events like the ZITF and Harare Agricultural Show as an infomercial presenter. At some point, she was a sports presenter on ZBC Channel 2 when it was still in existence.

She auditioned for a presenting job at SFM now Classic263 and got the job, making it her first radio gig. She later gave her demo CD to Bridget Gavanga who was then at Power FM and she got the job. However, she could not join Power FM because she had also passed her demo to a new station that was ZiFM, and had also auditioned for Star FM. She had gotten a job as a presenter at all 3 stations. She joined ZiFM Stereo in 2012.



In 2018 she joined or FM.