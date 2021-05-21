Miss V Candy

Miss V Candy is a Zimbabwean media personality who works as a presenter for Star FM. Miss V Candy has previously worked for ZBC and ZiFM Stereo.

Background

Real Name

Nonhlanhla Tutani[1]

Education

Miss V Candy has a Bsc Honours in Political Science from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]

Career

In 2011 Miss V Candy auditioned to be a continuity presenter for ZBC and made the cut out of hundreds of people. During her days at ZBC TV, Miss V Candy was also a presenter for their commercial unit, where she would cover events like the ZITF and Harare Agricultural Show as an infomercial presenter. At some point, she was a sports presenter on ZBC Channel 2 when it was still in existence.

She auditioned for a presenting job at Sport FM now Classic263 and got the job, making it her first radio gig. She later gave her demo CD to Bridget Gavanga who was then at Power FM and she got the job. However, she could not join Power FM because she had also passed her demo to ZiFM and had also auditioned for Star FM. She had gotten a job as a presenter at all 3 stations. She joined ZiFM Stereo in 2012.

In 2018 she joined Star FM.[3]

Pictures

Miss V Candy Sitting

Miss V Candy in the studio