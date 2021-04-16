Difference between revisions of "Missiondom Sengwayo"
Missiondom Sengwayo was a Zimbabwean pastor and the youngest son of the founder of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend Morgan Sengwayo. Missiondom died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo.
Missiondom Sengwayo was a Zimbabwean pastor and the youngest son of the founder of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend Morgan Sengwayo. Missiondom died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo.
Missiondom Sengwayo was a Zimbabwean gospel musician and the youngest son of the founder of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend Morgan Sengwayo. Missiondom died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo.
Background
Missiondom was the only surviving son of the late Morgan Sengwayo who died in 1982.[1]
Father
Morgan Sengwayo
Wife
Missiondom’s wife died in Botswana in 2021. However, due to the closure of Zimbabwe’s borders as part of Covid-19 regulations, he failed to travel for his wife’s funeral.[1]
Alleged Drug Abuse
Spokesperson of a rival faction within the AFM of Portland Oregon Caleb Fefe Chidhakwa told The Chronicle that Missiondom was a drug addict and alcoholic.
He said in his drunken state, Missiondom would vandalise church property. Chidhakwa said:
“Missiondom was a drug addict and abused alcohol such that he would vandalise church property. He would come home at night and find the gate locked and then jump over the precast wall. As a church, we would take him to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for rehabilitation but his relatives would go and fetch him. Upon his return he would cause mayhem and continue with unruly behaviour and destroying things. In fact, he was a member of the faction that was evicted from church premises through court rulings, but out of pity we spared him since he is the son of our founder.”
Mr Chidhakwa alleged that Missiondom was being used by the rival camp to cause chaos within their camp.[1]
Music Career
Sengwayo was a gospel musician. He recorded some music with Daniel Sibalo. Some of the songs they recorded as a duo are Since I met and Seek the Lord.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Coming from the Lord
Death
Missiondom Sengwayo died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo. Sengwayo died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he had been on weeklong life support following the attack. There were strong suspicions amongst family members that the murder could be linked to a rivalry him since the house is still registered under his father’s name.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Sengwayo son dies after church house assault, The Chronicle, Published: April 13, 2021, Retrieved: April 16, 2021
- ↑ Missiondom Sengwayo, Music Icons of Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 16, 2021