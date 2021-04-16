|description= Missiondom Sengwayo was a Zimbabwean pastor and the youngest son of the founder of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend Morgan Sengwayo. Missiondom died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo.

Sengwayo was a gospel musician. He recorded some music with [[Daniel Sibalo]]. Some of the songs they recorded as a duo are ''Since I met'' and ''Seek the Lord''.<ref name="M">[http://www.musiciconsofafrica.com/artists.php?artistName=Missiondom%20Sengwayo# Missiondom Sengwayo], ''Music Icons of Africa'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 16, 2021</ref>

[[File:Missiondom Sengwayo.jpg|thumb|Missiondom Sengwayo]] '''Missiondom Sengwayo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] gospel musician and the youngest son of the founder of the [[Apostolic Faith Mission]] (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend [[Morgan Sengwayo]]. Missiondom died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in [[Bulawayo]].

'''Missiondom Sengwayo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and the youngest son of the founder of the [[Apostolic Faith Mission]] (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend [[Morgan Sengwayo]]. Missiondom died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in [[Bulawayo]].

Background

Missiondom was the only surviving son of the late Morgan Sengwayo who died in 1982.[1]

Father

Morgan Sengwayo

Wife

Missiondom’s wife died in Botswana in 2021. However, due to the closure of Zimbabwe’s borders as part of Covid-19 regulations, he failed to travel for his wife’s funeral.[1]

Alleged Drug Abuse

Spokesperson of a rival faction within the AFM of Portland Oregon Caleb Fefe Chidhakwa told The Chronicle that Missiondom was a drug addict and alcoholic.

He said in his drunken state, Missiondom would vandalise church property. Chidhakwa said:

“Missiondom was a drug addict and abused alcohol such that he would vandalise church property. He would come home at night and find the gate locked and then jump over the precast wall. As a church, we would take him to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for rehabilitation but his relatives would go and fetch him. Upon his return he would cause mayhem and continue with unruly behaviour and destroying things. In fact, he was a member of the faction that was evicted from church premises through court rulings, but out of pity we spared him since he is the son of our founder.”

Mr Chidhakwa alleged that Missiondom was being used by the rival camp to cause chaos within their camp.[1]

Music Career

Sengwayo was a gospel musician. He recorded some music with Daniel Sibalo. Some of the songs they recorded as a duo are Since I met and Seek the Lord.[2]

Discography

Albums

Coming from the Lord

Death

Missiondom Sengwayo died on 11 April 2021 from injuries sustained following a brutal attack by thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo. Sengwayo died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he had been on weeklong life support following the attack. There were strong suspicions amongst family members that the murder could be linked to a rivalry him since the house is still registered under his father’s name.[1]