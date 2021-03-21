Pindula

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the second eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

References

