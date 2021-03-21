|description= Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the second eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.<ref name="W">Clive Ndou, [https://www.news24.com/witness/news/kzn/zulu-throne-could-go-to-eldest-son-20210312 Zulu throne could go to eldest son], ''The Witness'', Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.<ref name="S"/>

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.<ref name="S"/>

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.<ref name="S"> [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/king-goodwill-zwelithini-who-is-the-next-zulu-king/ King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?], ''The South African'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.<ref name="S"> [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/king-goodwill-zwelithini-who-is-the-next-zulu-king/ King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?], ''The South African'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

'''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].

'''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the second eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]