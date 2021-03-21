Pindula

'''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.<ref name="S"> [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/king-goodwill-zwelithini-who-is-the-next-zulu-king/ King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?], ''The South African'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>  
 
Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.<ref name="S"> [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/king-goodwill-zwelithini-who-is-the-next-zulu-king/ King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?], ''The South African'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>  
  
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.<ref name="S"/>
 
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.<ref name="S"/>
In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.<ref name="S"/>
 
In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.<ref name="S"/>
==Career==
At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.<ref name="W">Clive Ndou, [https://www.news24.com/witness/news/kzn/zulu-throne-could-go-to-eldest-son-20210312 Zulu throne could go to eldest son], ''The Witness'', Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
|title_mode=replace
 
|description=  
Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the second eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
 
Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?, The South African, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
  2. Clive Ndou, Zulu throne could go to eldest son, The Witness, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
