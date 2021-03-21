Difference between revisions of "Misuzulu Zulu"
Revision as of 11:59, 21 March 2021
Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
Age
Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Wife
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]
Children
Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]
Education
In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]
Career
At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?, The South African, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ Clive Ndou, Zulu throne could go to eldest son, The Witness, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021