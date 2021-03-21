Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Misuzulu Zulu"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].
+
[[File:Prince Misuzulu Zulu.png|thumb|Prince Misuzulu Zulu]] '''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 31: Line 31:
 
|keywords= Prince Misuzulu Zulu, Misuzulu Zulu, Misuzulu Zulu Biography, Misuzulu Zulu Children, Misuzulu Zulu Wife, Misuzulu Zulu Age, Misuzulu Zulu Education, Misuzulu Zulu pictures
 
|keywords= Prince Misuzulu Zulu, Misuzulu Zulu, Misuzulu Zulu Biography, Misuzulu Zulu Children, Misuzulu Zulu Wife, Misuzulu Zulu Age, Misuzulu Zulu Education, Misuzulu Zulu pictures
 
|description= Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the second eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
 
|description= Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the second eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
|image=  
+
|image= Prince Misuzulu Zulu.png
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}

Revision as of 12:20, 21 March 2021

Prince Misuzulu Zulu

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?, The South African, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
  2. Clive Ndou, Zulu throne could go to eldest son, The Witness, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Misuzulu_Zulu&oldid=101175"