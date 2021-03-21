Prince Misuzulu Zulu

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

He has a brother named Bambindlovu Zulu.

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]