Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
He has a brother named Bambindlovu Zulu.
Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]
Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]
In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]
At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]
