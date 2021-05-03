Pindula

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.<ref name="W">Clive Ndou, [https://www.news24.com/witness/news/kzn/zulu-throne-could-go-to-eldest-son-20210312 Zulu throne could go to eldest son], ''The Witness'', Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 09:02, 3 May 2021

Prince Misuzulu Zulu

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

He has a brother named Bambindlovu Zulu. View a list of all his siblings here.

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?, The South African, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
  2. Clive Ndou, Zulu throne could go to eldest son, The Witness, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
