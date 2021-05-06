Pindula

[[File:Prince Misuzulu Zulu.png|thumb|Prince Misuzulu Zulu]] '''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].
[[File:Misuzulu-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Prince Misuzulu Zulu]] '''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
* [[Nomcebo Mthethwa]]
 
* [[Nomcebo Mthethwa]]
 
==Pictures==
<gallery>
Prince Misuzulu Zulu.png|Prince Misuzulu Zulu at King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral
Prince Misuzulu Zulu

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

He has a brother named Bambindlovu Zulu. View a list of all his siblings here.

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]

Pictures

  • Prince Misuzulu Zulu at King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?, The South African, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
  2. Clive Ndou, Zulu throne could go to eldest son, The Witness, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
