[[File:Misuzulu-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Prince Misuzulu Zulu]] '''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]]. At the reading of the will at Kwanongoma, KZN on 7 July 2021, he was named the preferred new Amazulu King.
[[File:Misuzulu-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Prince Misuzulu Zulu]] '''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]]. At the reading of the will at Kwanongoma, KZN on 7 July 2021, he was named the preferred new Amazulu King.
==Background==
==Background==
He has a brother named [[Bambindlovu Zulu]]. View a list of all his siblings [https://www.pindula.co.zw/King_Goodwill_Zwelithini_Children here].
===Age===
Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.<ref name="S"> [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/king-goodwill-zwelithini-who-is-the-next-zulu-king/ King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?], ''The South African'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
===Wife===
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.<ref name="S"/>
===Children===
Misuzulu Zulu has one son.<ref name="S"/>
==Education==
In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.<ref name="S"/>
==Career==
At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.<ref name="W">Clive Ndou, [https://www.news24.com/witness/news/kzn/zulu-throne-could-go-to-eldest-son-20210312 Zulu throne could go to eldest son], ''The Witness'', Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
Prince Misuzulu Zulu.png|Prince Misuzulu Zulu at King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral
</gallery>
==References==
Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. At the reading of the Queen Mantfombi will at Kwanongoma, KZN on 7 July 2021, he was named the preferred new Amazulu King.
After the naming of Prince Misuzulu as the preferred king, one Prince Thokozani stood up to object igniting commotion at the will reading. Misuzulu had to be carried away by security details as his safety was considered in danger following the drama.
It as reported that there were some rain showers following his naming. Rain in Zulu is called iZulu.
Background
He has a brother named Bambindlovu Zulu. View a list of all his siblings here.
Age
Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Wife
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]
Children
Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]
Education
In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]
Career
At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]
Pictures
Meaning of his name
The name Misuzulu has been reported to mean "The one who will unite".
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 King Goodwill Zwelithini: Who is next in line for the throne?, The South African, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ Clive Ndou, Zulu throne could go to eldest son, The Witness, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021