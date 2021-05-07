It as reported that there were some rain showers following his naming. Rain in Zulu is called ''iZulu.''

After the naming of Prince Misuzulu as the preferred king, one [[Thokozani Zulu | Prince Thokozani ]] stood up to object igniting commotion at the will reading. Misuzulu had to be carried away by security details as his safety was considered in danger following the drama.

[[File:Misuzulu-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Prince Misuzulu Zulu]] '''Misuzulu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] prince and the eldest son of the late [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and late Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]]. At the reading of the Queen Mantfombi will at Kwanongoma, KZN on 7 July 2021, he was named the preferred new Amazulu King.

Misuzulu Zulu is a South African Zulu prince and the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. At the reading of the Queen Mantfombi will at Kwanongoma, KZN on 7 July 2021, he was named the preferred new Amazulu King.

Background

He has a brother named Bambindlovu Zulu. View a list of all his siblings here.

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is unmarried.[1]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu has one son.[1]

Education

In 2021, Misuzulu Zulu was reported to be pursuing a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1]

Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[2]

Pictures

Prince Misuzulu Zulu at King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral





Meaning of his name

The name Misuzulu has been reported to mean "The one who will unite".



