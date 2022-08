After the meeting, Princess Nombuso said there was no bad blood between her and Prince Misuzulu. She said:

Prince Misuzulu Zulu

Prince Misuzulu Zulu is a South African King designate of the Zulu Nation having been named on 7 May 2021 in the will of his late mother, the Queen.

He is the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. At the reading of the Queen Mantfombi will at Kwanongoma, KZN on 7 July 2021, he was named the preferred new Amazulu King.

After the naming of Prince Misuzulu as the preferred king, one Prince Thokozani stood up to object igniting commotion at the will reading. Misuzulu had to be carried away by security details as his safety was considered in danger following the drama.

It was reported that there were some rain showers following his naming. Rain in Zulu is called iZulu.

Background

He was born Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu.

Siblings

Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Princess Nomkhosi Zulu, Prince Simengaye Zulu, and Prince Bukhosibemvelo Zulu. View a list of all his siblings here.

Naming as King

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Prince_Misuzulu_Naming_at_Mantofombi%27s_Will.mp4 Prince Misuzulu Naming at Mantofombi's Will on 7 May 2021

On the night of 7 May 2021, following the burial of Prince Misuzulu's mother, Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will was read at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace. The will named Prince Misuzulu as the next king of the Zulu nation, if he accepted the nomination.

The reading of the will was broadcast live on television. Lawyer advocate Madoda Madonsela SC read the will.

After the announcement, Prince Thokozani Zulu stood up to protest the nomination, questioning if Queen Mantfombi’s appointment as regent, had met the legal requirements as prescribed by the government. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, called on Prince Thokozani to sit down.

Members of Prince Misuzulu's security detail grabbed and took him into a room at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace. Soon afterward, security personnel and police were seen, with guns drawn. They escorted the prince into an SUV and a convoy took him away from the palace at high speed.

There were some showers of rain afterward, something considered a symbol confirming the naming of Prince Misuzulu that night.

While there was initially some drama and confusion at the palace, there was later celebration and singing of praise songs for the naming of the new king.

Age

Misuzulu Zulu was born on 23 September 1974 in KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Wife

Ntokozo Mayisela

Misuzulu Zulu reportedly married Ntokozo Mayisela who is the mother of his two children on 6 May 2021, a day before his mother Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu was “planted” (buried).[2]

On 13 May 2021, Misuzulu sent a royal delegation to pay lobola for Ntokozo Mayisela. The Mayisela family demanded eight cows and R50 000 in cash.[3]

Children

Misuzulu Zulu reportedly has two children with Ntokozo Mayisela.[2]

Misuzulu Zulu has a baby mama, Princess Wezizwe Sigcau, a member of the AmaMpondo Royal House in the Eastern Cape. Sigcau is the mother of Prince Jubezizweni Sigcau-Zulu, Misuzulu’s other son.[4]

Education

Misuzulu Zulu studied for a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida.[1] He was educated in the USA, courtesy of a partly Swazi royal scholarship.[5] In his early education, he was sent to Assembly of God Primary School. In 1985, he was enrolled at Roseland Primary School in Phoenix so he could learn more about the Zulu culture and later St. Michaels School in eSwatini where he is said to have only insisted on learning Zulu.

Service / Career

At the time of his father's death in March 2021, Prince Misuzulu who is the eldest surviving son of Zwelithini and the king’s third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was a front-runner in the race to succeed Zwelithini.[6]

Meeting With Princess Nombuso Zulu

Prince Misuzulu and Princess Nombuso had a meeting on Friday 25 June 2021 in what was described as a first step to finding a solution to the impasse regarding the succession of King Goodwill Zwelithini. In a letter written in isiZulu, Prince Misuzulu informed Mangosuthu Buthelezi who had advised him not to meet with Princess Nombuso, that he preferred an out-of-court settlement to the dispute to avoid having a court process that drags on for years.

After the meeting, Princess Nombuso said there was no bad blood between her and Prince Misuzulu. She said:

"We are family. It was just me and my brother talking, but the whole family is fully aware and in support of the dialogue, and they approve. We are not doing anything in hiding. The dialogue is a process for us to get to where we want to go."

Pictures

Prince Misuzulu Zulu at King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral





Meaning of his name

The name Misuzulu has been reported to mean "The one who will unite".