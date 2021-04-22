Difference between revisions of "Mitchell Kasere"

In July 2018, Mitchell Kasere was elected to Ward 33 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1519 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 33 Mazowe RDC with 1519 votes, beating Arnold Ngoshi of MDC Alliance with 1446 votes and Wonderful Juwao of PRC with 69 votes. [1]

Events

