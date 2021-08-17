Difference between revisions of "Miyanda Hichilema"
Latest revision as of 08:22, 17 August 2021
|Being Hakainde Hichilema's firstborn daughter
|Chichi Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema, Chikonka Hichilema
Miyanda Hichilema is the daughter of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Miyanda Hichilema is the firstborn of Hakainde and Mutinta Hichilema.
Age
Miyanda was born in 1995.[1]
Siblings
Miyanda has two brothers:
She also has a sister named Chichi who is said to be her father's secret daughter.
Education
Miyanda Hichilema studied for a Business Administration degree at Murray State University in Kentucky, USA. Miyanda was a member of The Murray State University Speech and Debate Union. She represented the university in State and National competitions. She was a national champion of Pi Kappa Delta, a national Speech and leadership society for university students in the United States and across.
Miyanda Hichilema was enrolled at Murray State University through its Institute for International Studies. She was at Murray State University together with her sister Chichi Hichilema.[2]
References
- ↑ Explained: Chi Chi Hichilema and her connection to Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema, Associates Times, Published: July 29, 2021, Retrieved: August 17, 2021
- ↑ Meet the Hichilema sisters – Miyanda and Chichi, Zambian Eye, Published: April 2, 2016, Retrieved: August 17, 2021